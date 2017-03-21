WASHINGTON: Head of German Intelligence Agency (BND) Bruno Kahl in an interview which was published on March 18, said that he did not see convincing evidence that Gulen was behind the failed coup, and a similar statement came from the head of US Congress House Intel Committee.

Devin Nunes, chairman of the powerful Intelligence Committee of the US Congress, made some important remarks about Gulen’s extradition and his involvement in the failed coup during an interview on Chris Wallace’s ”Fox News Sunday” which was aired on FOXTV on Sunday morning.

Program host Wallace told Devin Nunes that some of the news from Turkey suggests that Trump is going to extradite Fethullah Gulen to Turkey and asked him whether he knows anything about it.

Nunes, in his answer said, “I haven’t seen evidence for that Gulen was involved (in failed coup attempted).” This response would surely anger Turkish President Erdogan but Nunes did not stop there and also slammed Erdogan’s government, even though he was not asked about what he thinks about Erdogan’s government. Nunes continued: “The Erdogan government has becoming very authoritarian.” and added, “our relationship with Turkey is strained” and”going to become even more complicated as we begin to try to get ISIS out of Iraq and Syria.”

Nunes did not elaborate why would Turkey-US relations get complicated as the Coalition tries to get ISIS out of Iraq and Syria.

The head of the intelligence committee Devin Nunes is a member Republican Party and also known as a close ally of President Trump. Program host Wallace told Devin Nunes that some of the news from Turkey suggests that Trump is going to extradite Fethullah Gulen to Turkey and asked him whether this is true or not. Nunes in his answer said “I haven’t seen evidence for that Gulen was involved (in failed coup attempted)”, “The Erdogan government has becoming very authoritarian.” also, “our relationship with Turkey is strained” and ”going to become even more complicated as we begin to try to get ISIS out of Iraq and Syria.”

Wallace: “Briefly, there is a new story today from out of Turkey. In Turkey, they are saying, Trump administration is considering the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric who has been in this country, and Turkey wants to get back. They say he was the architect of the attempted coup against Turkish president Ergodan. Do you know anything about that.“

Nunes: “Yes, I find that hard to believe. The Erdogan government has becoming very authoritarian. NATO for a long time has been a strong ally of ours. They are becoming more, more worrisome in terms of actually being a reliable ally and I don’t know, (if) we would extradite somebody like that. I haven’t seen evidence for that, that Gulen was involved and anything like that. If he was, I mean, clearly that would be a different issue. But our relationship with Turkey is strained. I think it is going to become even more complicated as we begin to try to get ISIS out of Iraq and Syria.