India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is due in the United States for talks with the Trump administration on Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, reported Hindustan Times.

Doval will leave for a four-day visit to Washington this week where he is scheduled to hold meetings with his US counterpart HR McMaster and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

The Indian NSA “will discuss the stability of the Afghanistan-Pakistan region in the backdrop of a Taliban resurgence and rise of the Islamic State in Nangarhar province as well as to share notes on developments in China and West Asia”, said the HT report.

“Doval will call for the US to enhance its military presence in Afghanistan, with China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran foreseeing a larger role for the Taliban to take on the rise of the Islamic State,” it added.