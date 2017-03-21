NEW DELHI: As part of its aggressive military designs India has undertaken the development of an unmanned combat version of the home-grown light combat aircraft (LCA), and has undertaken a study to convert the fighter for a futuristic role.



A team is already working on the project to convert the LCA into a drone and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) India's premier aircraft manufacturer is confident to complete the project within a short time frame.



"We have started an internal study on making an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) on the Tejas platform. Besides, we are confident on coming up with an unmanned version of Chetak helicopter as well," HAL Chief T Suvarna Raju said.



The Indian Air Force has 123 LCA fighters on order and HAL is targeting to fill the gap of about 200 fighters that the Indian Air Force will face in coming years.