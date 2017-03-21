LONDON:- Britain said Monday it will trigger its exit from the European Union on March 29, nine months after the country voted to leave the European Union. Triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, the formal procedure for leaving the bloc, will open a two-year timetable for difficult negotiations, meaning Britain could be out of the EU by 2019. "The UK's permanent representative to the EU informed the office of (European Union President) Donald Tusk that it's the UK's intention to trigger Article 50 on March 29," Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman told reporters. –AFP

The spokesman said May would notify Tusk in writing and then give a speech to the British parliament. "We want negotiations to start promptly," he said.