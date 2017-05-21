Former Indian Chief Justice Markandey Katju said that Pakistan is a fake and artificial country. Cavours & Garibaldis would unite India and Pakistan once again.

A day earlier, he told Indian government that they had made a mistake of going into International Court of Justice as Pakistan would also go with Kashmir’s case.

Markandey Katju believes that the subcontinent was divided on the bogus Two Nation theory of the Britishers.

In his latest Tweet he says that India and Pakistan will unite one day.

How much longer must blood flow in wars between us? It is time now to reunite under a secular govt. pic.twitter.com/epT2lQWz4S — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) May 20, 2017

In his next Tweet he says,

“I am the Mazzini, 'dreamer' of Indo-Pak reunification, but I am confident my dream will be made a reality by some Cavours & Garibaldis”