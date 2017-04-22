At least 330 million people in 256 districts are badly affected by severe drought in India.

The drought is taking place as a heat wave extends across much of India with rising temperatures.

Schools have been shut in the eastern state of Orissa and more than 100 deaths due to heatstroke have been reported from across the country, including from the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The western state of Maharashtra, one of the worst affected by the drought, shifted out 13 Indian Premier League cricket matches due to be played next month because of the severe water shortage.