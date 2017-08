BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch more troops to Afghanistan.

"NATO remains fully committed to Afghanistan and I am looking forward to discussing the way ahead with (Defense) Secretary (James) Mattis and our Allies and international partners," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

NATO has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, and 15 countries have pledged more, Stoltenberg said.