JOHANNESBURG - A South African civil rights organisation said Monday it would challenge the government's decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe, who was facing assault charges. The wife of President Robert Mugabe allegedly attacked a 20-year old model with an electrical extension cord at a hotel in Johannesburg where the couple's two sons were staying. The attack left Gabriella Engels with cuts on her forehead and on her head that required stitching and she filed an assault charge against Mugabe. –- AFP

South Africa's foreign affairs ministry said on Sunday that it had granted Mugabe immunity after "careful consideration of all the relevant factors".