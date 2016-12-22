ISTANBUL - Four Turkish soldiers were killed and 11 wounded in clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria on Wednesday as the military faces increasing resistance from the extremists in a battle to take a key town, reports said. The IS-held town of Al Bab, 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the Turkish border, has become the main target of the army's more than three-month campaign inside Syria in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels. One of the wounded was in a serious condition, the Dogan news agency= reported. It said the deaths came in clashes with IS militants which were ongoing. The Amaq news agency, affiliated to IS, said a suicide attack was carried out against the Syrian rebels and Turkish troops west of Al Bab, without giving further details.