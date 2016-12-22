New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard has detained 26 Pakistani fishermen and seized five fishing boats off the coast of Gujarat.

The Indian ICG Interceptor Vessel C419 of the Coast Guard seized the Pakistani boats for allegedly entering Indian waters.

The 26 crew members were taken to Jakhau for probe, Indian median reported. Earlier in October, BSF had apprehended nine Pakistani fishermen. The nine Pakistani nationals were detained for questioning but nothing objectionable was recovered from them, except some fishing equipment.