NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Beijing for its jibe that New Delhi was seeking its membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) as a parting gift from outgoing US President Barack Obama, India asserted that it was seeking the inclusion on its "non-proliferation record", reports Indian media.

"Our views on India's membership of the NSG are clear and have been stated on many occasions before. India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift. India is seeking it on its non-proliferation record. I of course cannot speak for other applicants," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

India's rebuttal comes in the wake of China's statement that the NSG membership can't be the US's "parting gift" to India.

"Regarding India's application to the Nuclear Suppliers Group, regarding non-NPT countries admission to the NSG, we have made our position clear before so I will not repeat it. I just want to point out that NSG membership shall not be some kind of farewell gift for countries to give to each other," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a media briefing.

China has been steadily objecting to India's inclusion in the elite group, citing India's non-signatory status to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, further arguing that if New Delhi can be allowed an exception why not its ally- Pakistan.