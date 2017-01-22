Former CIA Director John Brennan says President Donald Trump "should be ashamed of himself" for his behavior at CIA headquarters.

That's according to a statement released by Brennan's former aide Nick Shapiro.

The statement says Brennan "is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes. Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself."

Speaking to CIA officers Saturday while standing in front of the memorial for fallen CIA agents, Trump appeared more focused on settling scores with the media. He berated journalists over the coverage of his inauguration and wrongly claimed that the crowd was much bigger than the media reported.