SRINAGAR: In Held Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani while paying tributes to Gaw Kadal deaths has said that the blood of those killed will not be allowed to go waste and people will never forget their sacrifices.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We are committed to fulfill their mission,” and appealed to human rights organizations including Amnesty International to utilize their offices in bringing to book the perpetrators involved in heinous crimes against humanity.

“As long as Indian forces are there, such pain giving events will continue to occur and add to the never-ending situation of uncertainty,” he said and expressed solidarity with bereaved families of martyrs of Gaw Kadal massacre. He said, “We have presented unparalleled sacrifices for a sacred cause and hundreds of graveyards stand testimony to this. People sacrificed their future for us and now we are duty bound to safeguard these sacrifices and pursue their mission.”

Syed Ali Gilani appealed to intellectuals, historians and literary persons to formulate a chronological record and documentation of all these events and massacres and pass this on to next generations. It is an obligation for us to preserve all our records regarding such events,” he said, KMS reported.

While referring to the army officers involved in killings, he said that those involved in these crimes were roaming free and were never prosecuted for their crimes or brought to book, instead were honored and elevated to higher status. “It is because of this unaccountability that people are worst sufferers and are facing these heart-breaking events. Forces feel free and can kill anybody without any fear of accountability.”