SRINAGAR: In Held Kashmir, scores of pellet victim youngsters, donning sunglasses, assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar to protest against the use of lethal weapons on innocent people.

They protestors assembled under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Pellet Victims Association, an organization, has been set up for their self-help. “We are thankful to all of those who extended their help to us. We are not here to complain against anyone but only to highlight the plight of pellet victims,” said Altaf Ahmad, a pellet victim.

He added that they are the victims of weapon which is used nowhere against human beings in entire world. “The fact remains unchanged, Kashmir is the only place in world where these weapons are used against human being,” he said. Some pellet victim girls were also the part of protest who said that no one can understand the pain they are suffering from. “Our eye sight has been snatched. Losing eye sight means losing everything in life. Now, we are dependent. We need help for everything. We cannot read and write, cannot go out or walk on road without help,” they said.