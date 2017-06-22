Three days after 15 Muslim men were charged with sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and bursting crackers after Pakistan’s victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy final, the Madhya Pradesh Police have withdrawn the charge.

On Monday, 15 men, most of them youngsters, had been charged with Section 153 A of the IPC for disturbing communal harmony, the Indian media reported on Thursday

“It’s difficult to prove the sedition charge. Moreover, none of them has a criminal background. After initial investigation we found Section 153-A is more appropriate instead of Section 124-A,” Burhanpur SP RR Parihar said.

The accused, all of whom belong to Mohad village, about 25 km from Bhurnapur, have been sent to Khandwa jail. The police said the conspiracy charge (120 B of IPC) will remain.

The move follows a representation made by the families of the accused to the President of India, national and state human rights commissions and national and state minority commissions. They said the village has not witnessed any communal incident in the past. Gulzar Kasam Tadvi, the father of one of the accused, said the youngsters were innocent and that some miscreants may have burst crackers.

Earlier, when the families of the arrested men had visited the Burhanpur court premises, on Tuesday, they were cornered by some right-wing activists, advocates and common people who called them names and shouted slogans.

“They raised slogans like ‘Hindustan Zindabad’. We also said ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ because we love the country,” said 62-year-old Gulzar Kasam, whose 23-year-old son Aitabar is among those arrested.

A majority of those arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police on the sedition charge are daily wagers, while some own one or two acres of land.

Meanwhile, a leading international human rights watchdog body has called for the immediate release of the people allegedly arrested across India following Pakistan’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

“These arrests are patently absurd, and the 15 men should be released immediately,” Amnesty International’s India Programme Director, Asmita Basu, said in a statement.

“Even if the arrested men had supported Pakistan, as the police claim, that is not a crime. Supporting a sporting team is a matter of individual choice, and arresting someone for cheering a rival team clearly violates their right to freedom of expression,” Basu said.

Amnesty International described the arrests “as another worrying sign of the erosion of freedom of expression in India.”