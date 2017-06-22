BUCHAREST - Romania’s ruling leftists overwhelmingly voted to oust Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu’s six-month-old government on Wednesday, opening the way for a new cabinet with a comfortable parliament majority over the next few weeks.

Lawmakers voted 241-7 against Grindeanu in a no-confidence motion, a week after his ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) and a coalition partner withdrew their support from him, accusing him of failing to roll out a range of programs. “The government is dismissed,” Senate speaker Calin Tariceanu told parliament after the result, which lifted the leu currency.

Independent observers said the PSD is likely unhappy with Grindeanu’s failure to relax anti-corruption rules earlier this year and wanted to oust him to ensure a different premier does more to protect party seniors facing graft charges.

Romania is seen as one of the European Union’s most corrupt states and Brussels has kept its justice system under special monitoring since it joined the bloc in 2007.

The PSD and its junior coalition partner ALDE are expected to nominate a replacement for Grindeanu later in the week.

The leu firmed about 0.3 percent on the day after the vote to trade at about 4.5870 at 1050 GMT (6.50 a.m. ET).

“Passing this motion means the PSD and ALDE are continuing to govern in the way Romanians elected in December,” PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said.