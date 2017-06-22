Moscow - Moscow is considering a range of retaliatory measures in response to a planned new round of US sanctions to be imposed on Moscow over its role in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. "It goes without saying that the main principle of reacting to sanctions is reciprocity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. "At our experts' level, naturally, different variants (of Russian) sanctions are now being formulated and proposed."