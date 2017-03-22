SRINAGAR: Syed Ali Gilani leader of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference demanded the immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists by the Indian authorities.

The APHC in a statement from Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyet leaders and activists including Mushtaq Ahmad Hurra, Abdul Salam Mir, Nazir Ahmad Tantrey and Zahid Ahmad Zargar. The statement said that despite being bailed out by court they were still detained in police station Pattan.

The APHC said that it would bring the issue to the notice of world human rights organizations and also sue officials who have not followed the court orders. “They were arrested during the ongoing mass uprising, last year, and were lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail. Their cases were challenged in court and they were bailed out, however police rearrested them soon after they were released from jail,” the statement added.

Criticizing the puppet regime for their callous approach, the APHC said the authorities had surpassed all previous records of tyranny and were not honouring court rulings even. Appealing to the International Committee of Red Cross and other world human rights bodies it asked them to take cognizance of the matter and use their influence for the release of the Kashmiri detainees.