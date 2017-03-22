KANO: Gunmen killed 17 people, mostly women and children, after invading a farming community in central Nigeria, police said Tuesday, the latest violence linked to grazing rights disputes. The attack in Benue State occurred Monday, state police spokesman Moses Yamu told AFP, saying attackers on motorcycles and in a car opened fire on a market and set buildings on fire. "There was indeed an attack yesterday afternoon on a market in Zaki Biyam by unknown persons. Seventeen people were killed and 11 injured by the gunmen," Yamu said. -AFP

"We have not made any arrests and we are yet to find out the motive for the attack. We have been given some names of people suspected of involvement in the attack and we are on their trail."

An investigation is under way.