NEW DELHI: India is unlikely to participate in any of the meeting in Washington DC with Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in April, as has been announced by the Pakistan government after a meeting of the Indus Commissioners in Islamabad on Tuesday. According to sources India had not, as Pakistan claimed, agreed to halt the Miyar hydroelectric project in J&K.

The Pakistan Water and Power Minister Khwaja Asif had announced at a press conference during the IWT meeting that the two countries would hold a "three-day 'way forward'" meeting on the Ratle and Kishenganga projects in April in Washington.

According to Indian sources, there was little possibility of a mediated meeting in the current context between India and Pakistan. India is yet to receive any formal communication from the World Bank on any such meeting, said sources. As far as India is concerned, any disputes or differences would have to be discussed by the Indus Commission, not by a mediated meeting.