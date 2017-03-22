NEW DELHI: Muslim organizations in India were not satisfied with the Indian Supreme Court suggestion for talks to resolve the Ayodhya dispute, saying past attempts had ended without result.

Kamal Faruqui member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told media "The Supreme Court has said this today and the board will take it up for consideration in its executive committee. A dialogue is a good idea and there should be discussion."

However, he said only the court could give a solution as past attempts at out of court settlement did not yield any result. Faruqui added that a dialogue was possible only if it was not about who won or lost.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said that while he had full faith in the SC, he was not hopeful of any positive outcome from a dialogue between rival parties. "such dialogues happened In the past too, however no solution came out. I don't think anything different will happen this time.”

"Ultimately, the solution will have to come from the Supreme Court and we will accept whatever the court decides," Madani added.

Babri Masjid Action Committee, which is a party to the case, had similar views. "We are fine with the Chief Justice of India mediating as we trust him. We are also ready if he nominates a team to hear the matter. But an out of court settlement is not possible. If SC passes an order in this regard, we will look into it," said Zafaryab Jilani, convenor of the committee.