WASHINGTON: Former CIA chief Lyon Panetta has said that President Donald Trump should likely apologize to former President Barack Obama for accusing him without evidence of wiretapping Trump Tower.

“I think the time has come for the president to accept the responsibility that he made a mistake here, that theye is no truth to this allegation,” Panetta, who also served as secretary of Defence in the Obama administration, told NBC’s “Today.”

“He probably should apologize to the president, President Obama. And frankly, he should move on.” Panetta argued that the accusations affect the presidency’s credibility. “I don’t get it, and I don’t think America gets it, as to why the president continues to defend his statements here,” he said. “It is impacting on our ability to deal with other countries and to deal with the issues related to our national security,” he said. “So I think it’s just very important for this president to put this issue aside and move on to the real responsibilities he has as president.”

Trump earlier this month accused Obama on Twitter of wiretapping Trump Tower ahead of the presidential election but did not provide evidence of the claim. Obama, through a spokesman, denied that he or any White House official ordered surveillance.

The allegation is expected to come up Monday when FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers testifies in front of the House Intelligence Committee on alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.