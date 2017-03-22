Lucknow: Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in action mode. On Wednesday, the newly-inducted CM directed police officials to prepare an action plan for the closure of abattoirs in the state, reported Zee News

Adityanath also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows.

The development comes only three days after a BJP government led by CM Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in in Uttar Pradesh, India.

On Tuesday, a slaughterhouse, which was allegedly being run illegally, was sealed by the district authorities in the Kamalgadaha, locality under Jaitpura police station in Varanasi, Indian.

As per Indian police officials, the slaughterhouse had been shutdown in 2012, but it continued to operate in a clandestine manner.

A joint team of Indian Pollution Control Board, municipal authorities, along with administrative and police officials sealed the slaughterhouse and also recovered over five dozen cattle.

Earlier, shortly after Adityanath took oath on Sunday, Indian authorities had sealed two slaughterhouses in Allahabad.

The BJP had announced, in its manifesto titled 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra', that it would take "stern steps to close down all illegal slaughterhouses besides banning mechanised slaughterhouses" if it comes to power.