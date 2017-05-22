United States’ National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden while rejecting Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) claims of killing Osama bin Laden has said that he is still alive and well.

Snowden has claimed that he has documents pertaining to Osama bin Laden who is living in Bahamas along with his family.

“I have documents showing that Bin Laden is still on the CIA’s payroll. He is still receiving more than $100,000 a month, which are being transferred through some front businesses and organizations, directly to his Nassau bank account. I am not certain where he is now, but in 2013 he was living quietly in his villa with five of his wives and many children,” reported Moscow Tribune.

“Osama Bin Laden was one of the CIA’s most efficient operatives for a long time. What kind of message would it send their other operatives if they were to let the SEALs kill him? They organized his fake death and he simply abandoned his cover. Since everyone believes he is dead, nobody’s looking for him, so it was pretty easy to disappear. Without the beard and the military jacket, nobody recognizes him.”

The former US intelligence contractor was given asylum in Russia after leaking classified information about US spy operations. His Russian lawyer stated at the beginning of the this year that Snowden has been allowed to remain in Russia for another three years and will next year qualify to apply for Russian citizenship.