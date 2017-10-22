In another attempt, Indian ruling party has tried to distort Indian history through negative propaganda against a Muslim ruler. This time it is Tipu Sultan.

According to Times of India, as two Indian political parties Congress and opposition BJP in Karnataka are heading for a showdown on the state government-sponsored Tipu Jayanti celebrations on November 10 for the third consecutive year.

BJP leaders have announced their boycott of the event with Union minister Anant Kumar Hedge calling the 18th century ruler of Mysore a "brutal killer" and a "mass rapist".

BJP leaders said on Saturday they don't want their names to be printed on the invitation cards for the celebrations.

Hegde wrote to the authorities asking them to drop his name from the official invites to the function and said he was boycotting the function.

Quick to follow him were BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel who also decided not to attend the event.

"Conveyed #KarnatakaGovt NOT to invite me to shameful event of glorifying a person known as brutal killer, wretched fanatic & mass rapist," Hegde tweeted on Friday.