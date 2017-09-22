Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says that she can’t believe she met Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Laureate from Pakistan.

Yesterday Malala’s tweet could tell she was excited after meeting Priyanka Chopra.

Can't believe I met @priyankachopra! ???? #UNGA2017

While Priyanka Chopra showed the same response and said that she was proud of Malala’s achievements.

Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud.

Malala also met a couple of dignitaries who were attending the United Nation General Assembly session,

World leaders meeting @Malala on the sidelines of UNGA session. A great honor for Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/qxIy4nt91E — Fida Hassan (@charnushah) September 22, 2017

President @ashrafghani and I talked about the need for more women teachers in Afghanistan. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/lzbdd4aGCs — Malala (@Malala) September 21, 2017

Honoured to meet PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. We are in agreement that the future of Pakistan relies on education. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/rtd5iN5pR6 — Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017

She also met a Nobel Laureate