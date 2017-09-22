Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says that she can’t believe she met Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Laureate from Pakistan.

Yesterday Malala’s tweet could tell she was excited after meeting Priyanka Chopra.

Can't believe I met @priyankachopra! ???? #UNGA2017

 

While Priyanka Chopra showed the same response and said that she was proud of Malala’s achievements.

Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud.

 

Malala also met a couple of dignitaries who were attending the United Nation General Assembly session,

 

She also met a Nobel Laureate