Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says that she can’t believe she met Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Laureate from Pakistan.
Yesterday Malala’s tweet could tell she was excited after meeting Priyanka Chopra.
Can't believe I met @priyankachopra! ???? #UNGA2017 pic.twitter.com/xo44LLm0T2— Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017
While Priyanka Chopra showed the same response and said that she was proud of Malala’s achievements.
Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud. https://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017
Malala also met a couple of dignitaries who were attending the United Nation General Assembly session,
World leaders meeting @Malala on the sidelines of UNGA session. A great honor for Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/qxIy4nt91E— Fida Hassan (@charnushah) September 22, 2017
President @ashrafghani and I talked about the need for more women teachers in Afghanistan. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/lzbdd4aGCs— Malala (@Malala) September 21, 2017
Honoured to meet PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. We are in agreement that the future of Pakistan relies on education. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/rtd5iN5pR6— Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017
She also met a Nobel Laureate
Honored to meet fellow Nobel Laureate and incredible peace activist @LeymahRGbowee backstage at #Goalkeepers17. pic.twitter.com/LxWyLcnm4s— Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017