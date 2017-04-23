SRINAGAR: Authorities in Indian-held Kashmir sealed Syed Ali Geelani’s residence in Hyderpora, Srinagar on Sunday to prevent the launch of his book on Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), occupied forces deployed heavy contingents of police around the residence and office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, where people from different walks of life were expected to attend the release ceremony for his book titled: Iqbal: Roohi Deen Ka Shinasa.

The police prohibited guests to cross the barricades erected in front of the house, KMS reported.

Earlier this month, the Geelani urged people to completely boycott the parliamentary by-elections in the valley.

In a statement, he said on the one side, the puppet authorities were brutally killing people and hundreds of Hurriyet leaders and activists had been sent to detention centers; on the other, the pro-India politicians were busy staging election drama in the occupied territory.