NABLUS - At least five Palestinians were wounded on Saturday after residents of a hardline Israeli settlement attacked villages in the occupied West Bank south of Nablus, medical sources said.

The Palestinian medical sources said dozens of residents from the hardline settlement of Yitzhar went to the neighbouring village of Urif and threw stones at residents who responded in kind.

The army confirmed the clashes and said when soldiers arrived to separate the two sides they were attacked by Palestinians and used anti-riot measures to disperse them.

Four Palestinians were lightly wounded by gunfire, the medical sources said.

They added that later, settlers attacked Palestinians in Hawara village, also south of Nablus, wounding one person.

For years, there has been a wave of "price tag" attacks - a euphemism for Jewish nationalist-motivated hate crimes targeting Palestinians and Arab Israelis and their property, as well Muslims and Christian holy sites.