NEW DELHI: Times of India reported, it appears singer Sonu Nigam absolutely loves to court controversy, or to be in the spotlight, or both.

Early in the morning today, he posted on Twitter a recording of an 'azaan', the morning prayer of Muslims, which like devotional songs of other religions in India is often played over multiple microphones. This one, too, was broadcast.





Nigam doesn't say in his tweet where he recorded this particular 'azaan' from and on what day. All he says is "Good morning India."

Last week, the singer posted several tweets talking unfavorably about, in general, religion-related material being broadcast over microphones and "forced religiousness." There was a huge uproar with many saying he was insulting religion or Muslims or both, and many talking about his hypocrisy as he, too, has performed devotional songs, on microphones, at all-night Hindu religious events.