KABUL: At least 22 armed Taliban were killed and another was wounded in clearing operations carried out by security troops in three provinces of the war torn country, Afghan officials say here on Friday.

The operations took place in outskirts of Kandahar, Kunduz, Samangan provinces, in which 22 armed Taliban lost their lives and another was injured.

Numerous weapons and explosive were also seized by security troops in the operations, Afghan media added.