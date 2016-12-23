NEW YORK - In his most direct intervention in foreign policy weeks before he takes office, US President-elect Donald Trump Thursday asked President Barack Obama to veto a UN resolution that denounces Israeli settlements, which under international law are illegal.

The resolution, a draft of which is being circulated by Egypt, demands that Israel stop building Jewish settlements in Occupied Palestinian Territory as such settlement construction violates international law and is “dangerously imperilling the viability of a two-state solution.”

Trump used email, Twitter and Facebook to demand that the resolution be vetoed. Trump’s decision to make his stance known was striking in that, in theory, such matters are supposed to be left to the president still in charge to avoid sending mixed signals on US foreign policy.

“As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations,” Trump said in his emailed statement. “This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.”

Trump’s statement came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter in the middle of the night in Israel to urge the United States to veto the measure.

Through his spokesman Thursday morning, the Israeli prime minister hailed America’s willingness to oppose “anti-Israel solutions” and “stand up” to the UN as “one of the great pillars of the US-Israel alliance.”

Meanwhile, Egypt postponed a UN Security Council vote on Thursday on the resolution, with diplomats saying Cairo acted under pressure from Israel.

A vote would have forced US President Barack Obama to decide in his last month in office whether to shield Israel with a veto, or, by abstaining, to register criticism of the building on occupied land that the Palestinians want for a state.

Obama has been considering whether to lay out parameters for a solution or to allow a critical resolution through the Security Council before he steps down in the hopes this might ultimately help to end the conflict.

In a sign that they feared Obama might abandon the United States’ long-standing diplomatic protection for Israel at the United Nations, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the White House to veto the draft resolution.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab nation to make peace with Israel, put off the vote because of pressure from Israel, diplomats said.

“Every member of the Security Council was ready to vote at 3 p.m.,” said a Western diplomat on condition of anonymity. “Egypt has delayed the vote following an intense Israeli lobbying campaign against them.”

Any council member can propose a draft resolution. Council member Egypt worked with the Palestinians to draft the text.

It was not clear whether a vote would be rescheduled. Diplomats said a final decision on whether to push ahead with the draft resolution would be made after a meeting of some Arab ministers in Cairo later on Thursday.