SRINAGAR: In held Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani while reiterating its appeal to the Kashmiri people to make the joint resistance programmes a success has said that “fascist Indian rulers have started to turn their dreams into the reality and one after the other are tearing and tarnishing every fabric of Kashmiri identity and dignity”.

The APHC said that “it is most unfortunate and disgusting that the so-called educated ministers call these anti-people actions, blessings from their masters, just to safeguard their ministerial berths”, said a press release issued today.

It said that the followers of Chankiyaee’s doctrine, Indian rulers were least bothered about the welfare of the West Pakistani Hindu refugees and only played their dirty and filthy politics. Had these rulers been interested in their wellbeing, they would have rehabilitated them long ago in any part of India, but they consciously and strategically thrust them in disputed Jammu and Kashmir just to strangulate the already suffocated population of the territory to the maximum, it said.

The APHC maintained that the oppressors always use the sellable commodity of the oppressed nations and pages of history stand witness to the fact that scores of Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs have been used to thrash and subjugate the hapless people. “Through these traitors and henchmen, people are terrified, terrorized, traumatized and mutilated to the extent that even the wild beasts are left in shame, but these Delhi-groomed political vultures continue to suck our blood to safeguard Indian interests and to satisfy their power lust,” it added.

The statement said, the venomous traitors should be isolated at the earliest otherwise they are encouraged by our vote and support to bite and punch us as they have been doing for the last seven decades.