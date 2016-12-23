WASHINGTON - US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday called the recent attacks in Germany and Turkey “terrible” and suggested that he does not intend to revaluate his plans to ban Muslims from immigrating to the United States, boasting that he had been “proven to be right.”

“You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. 100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful,” Trump told reporters Wednesday when asked whether the recent violence has influenced his proposed Muslim ban.

Trump, who was speaking outside his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, described the attack at a Berlin Christmas market as an “attack on humanity.” “That’s what it is: an attack on humanity,” he said. “And it’s got to be stopped.”

Trump said he had not spoken with President Barack Obama since the attacks. “Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday,” Trump said in an initial statement about the attack on Monday. “ISIS and other terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad.”

Trump has long called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States and has expressed openness to a registry of Muslims already in the country.

A year ago, in a statement, Trump said he wanted a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.

The proposal was sharply criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike. And later, Trump’s senior aides and surrogates sought to soften the proposal, suggesting that Trump would support a ban on immigration only from countries that had been “compromised by terrorism.” But given an opportunity on Wednesday to clarify his remarks, Trump suggested that his plans stood as he had articulated them early in his campaign. The statement proposing a “complete” shutdown of Muslim immigration remains on Trump’s website. And Trump has not clarified how exactly he would address the issue as president.

The issue is the source of anxiety for Muslims and advocates across the country.“I think that at this point, we don’t quite know what he means when he says Muslim ban,” said Faiza Patel, a Pakistani-American who co-directs the liberty and national security program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU’s Law school.

“A lot of people have interpreted that as he intends to revive the NSEERS system, which was made in-operational a few years ago,” she added, referring to the registry system developed by current Trump adviser Kris Kobach, which civil rights groups and security experts said unfairly targeted Muslims and provided few security benefits.

Jaime “Mujahid” Fletcher, who founded IslamInSpanish, a center for Muslim Latinos in Houston, said the issue of a registry came up last week when he and other area Muslim leaders met with FBI agents in Houston.

“We met with the head of the FBI in their office,” Fletcher said. “It was all about this new administration coming in: what can we expect from them? Is this going to be a change in the way they approach our community?” He said the meeting was reassuring.

Muslim leaders said they felt that a registry would take America backward and the FBI seemed to agree. “They didn’t foresee us going back to the past. They were reassuring. This is the way they see it,” Fletcher said. It was good to hear, but area Muslims are still concerned, he said.

“Obviously the community feels there are orders and commands from higher up and if those are sent down to a local level, will they act? And how much of what they think now could change in the future?”