Afghanistan's foreign ministry spokesman Shekib Mustaghni on Thursay has said Afghanistan is ready to seek United Nations sanctions against suspected terrorist networks and their supporters.

At a conference, Mustaghni said, "it's still waiting for Pakistan to act on a list of wanted terrorists Kabul says are hiding in Pakistan as well as 23 insurgent sanctuaries on Pakistani soil."

Meanwhile, Pakistan has sent a list of 76 suspected insurgents it says have found a safe haven in Afghanistan.

Still, Mustaghni said Afghanistan wants to see tensions between the two neighbours reduced adding Kabul wanted Islamabad to re-open its borders, which were closed after a series of bombings left at least 125 Pakistanis dead.