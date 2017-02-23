STOCKHOLM - A Danish man who burned the copy of Holy Quran in a video posted on Facebook will face trial for blasphemy, public prosecutors said Wednesday, the country’s first such case in more than 40 years. “The prosecution considers the circumstances of burning holy books like the Bible and the Quran may imply in some cases a violation of the blasphemy provision,” it said in a statement, without setting a trial date. The 42-year-old man published a video of the incident on Facebook in 2015. This is only the fourth blasphemy trial in Denmark in nearly 80 years.