Three Indian army soldiers, including two officers, and a woman were killed in a gunfight with militants in Shopian area of Indian Held Kashmir, reported Waqt News.

The Indian army confirmed the attack, and a spokesperson said other details were being ascertained. The Indian military has yet to confirm any casualty.

Indian authorities said an army patrol party in Mulu Chitragam area of in Indian Held Kashmir’s Shopian district came under fire on Wednesday night, and six personnel of the Indian military’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles were injured in the attack.

A search operation was carried out in Kungnoo in Shopian by the Indian forces and police, a press release issued by the Indian police said.

The gun fight took place around 2am local time when the patrol party was on its way back. A woman sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire. She died on the way to hospital, sources said.