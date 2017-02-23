Paris - US President Donald Trump and other leaders whose policies "demonise" entire groups of people pose a growing danger for the world, Amnesty International said Wednesday in its annual report.

"The poisonous politics of demonisation" are making the world "more fragmented, more unequal (and) more unsafe", Amnesty Chief Salil Shetty said while presenting the 2016 report in Paris. The report says that "divisive fear-mongering has become a dangerous force in world affairs," adding: "More and more politicians calling themselves anti-establishment are wielding a toxic agenda that hounds, scapegoats and dehumanises entire groups of people."

Shetty pointed to Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as leaders employing "us versus them" rhetoric. Their brand of identity politics is causing a "global pushback" of human rights and undermining a coordinated response to mass atrocities, Amnesty said in the report, which evaluates the state of human rights in 159 countries. "We have reached a point where there is no longer any red line. Almost no action has become too appalling or indefensible," Shetty said. "In this new reality it's easy to imagine a dystopian future where unrestrained brutality becomes a new normal." He said that last year the world "ceased to be shocked by the deliberate bombing of hospitals and schools in conflict zones." But while acknowledging "the parallels that many are drawing between the present time and 1930s Europe," Shetty said "We must not be fatalistic."

He called on "leaders, but especially people, to stand up against the politics of demonisation".

Shetty denounced the Trump administration's attempted travel ban as inhumane, illegal and "just plain stupid... because what it's doing is making all of us, not just people in the United States, less safe."

After a federal judge blocked the ban affecting all refugees and anyone from seven Muslim-majority countries, the White House is planning a new order this week that would allow it to circumvent the court.

"So in the country that used to say 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free'... we now have the politics of demonisation at work," Shetty said.

"One of the most dangerous things that happened in 2016 was to increasingly start equating refugees with terrorists, and this is a very systematic change of discourse by (those) who want to create this impression... based on close to zero evidence," he said.

The London-based Amnesty took the unusual step of unveiling the report in Paris, Shetty said, because France, which heads into presidential elections in two months, is "the cradle of human rights". But today its citizens are seeing their rights eroded in the name of security, he said.

"There are few countries in the world where human rights are more tightly woven in the national psyche than in France," he said, but now the country is at "a tipping point".

He took aim at the Socialist government for repeatedly extending a state of emergency since the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

The increased security measures, which extend police powers of search and arrest, have been backed by "all political parties" in France, he noted.

"It's absolutely the responsibility of the government to protect the people, but it has to be proportionate," he said, speaking out against "traumatising house raids... all pointing towards one religion".

"We are very worried about the situation here," he added. "The world is watching France."

Australia failing on multiple human rights fronts

Aboriginal children are 24 times more likely to be detained than non-indigenous Australian children, Amnesty International said Wednesday in a report accusing Canberra of complacency amid a raft of rights abuses.

From indigenous justice to offshore refugee processing and Canberra's silence on the Trump administration's promotion of waterboarding, the international rights group called on Australia to step up its efforts to defend human rights at home and abroad.

"Our government can't be saying one thing on the one hand and commit to some human rights agendas such as global abolition of the death penalty, while carrying out policies of deliberate abuse and staying shamefully silent in the face of atrocities on the other," said Claire Mallinson, national director at Amnesty International Australia.

The report condemns the justice system's treatment of Aborigines, who make up about three percent of the total population of 24 million, and are among the most disadvantaged Australians.

Indigenous adults are incarcerated at a rate of 15 times that of non-Aboriginal adults, Amnesty said, while at least five Aboriginal people died while in custody in the past year.

Amnesty highlighted a case at the Don Dale detention centre in Australia's north that sparked a government inquiry after video emerged last year of mostly indigenous boys being tear-gassed and mistreated in 2014 and 2015.

The rights group took aim at controversial offshore refugee processing, saying that a deal broked with the United States to resettle an unspecified number of the 1,600 people detained by Australia on remote Pacific islands meant Canberra "finally acknowledged that Australia's hardline policy is untenable".

The scathing human rights assessment comes on the heels of an admission from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last week that Australia was failing in efforts to improve Aboriginal lives, with a report showing the government missing key targets, including cutting child mortality and raising life expectancy. AFP