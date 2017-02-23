LONDON - Young refugees who came to Britain alone as children and were “traded like cattle” by smugglers have urged the government to ensure safe, legal routes to the UK after it announced plans to scrap a scheme to take in vulnerable child migrants from Europe.

The open letter signed by 17 refugees, aged between 16 and 22, adds to growing calls from charities and celebrities to keep the scheme open.

Under the so-called Dubs amendment passed by parliament last year, Britain agreed to accept vulnerable refugee children who arrived in the European Union before March 20, 2016. But earlier this month, the government announced plans to drop the scheme it said encouraged human trafficking.

“Many of us have been traded like cattle between groups of smugglers on our journeys,” the refugees, from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and Eritrea, wrote.

“Many of us boarded over-filled rubber boats to get here. Many of us know someone who died on the journey,” the letter published on Wednesday said.

“We are the lucky ones – the ones that got here safely.”

One of the refugees, who chose to remain anonymous, spent eight hours in a freezer during his journey, according to the British Red Cross which has been helping the group.

An 18-year-old from Iran, who came to Britain in a lorry from the French port town of Calais, said he decided to sign the letter after witnessing deaths and abuse on his journey.

“Assaulting women, sexually abusing children, the smugglers are really not nice people,” he said. “I saw so many people die, this is a deadly journey.”

The letter was published on the same day experts from refugee and children’s charities were due to give evidence to a parliamentary committee on the impact of the government’s plans in an emergency session.

Last week more than 200 actors, musicians, authors and broadcasters - including actress Keira Knightley and rock band Coldplay - said the government’s decision to end the scheme was shameful and embarrassing, and urged it to reconsider.

The decision has also been criticised by aid agencies, opposition lawmakers, celebrities and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Two petitions calling for the government to save the scheme have received more than 50,000 signatures.

One petition was brought by the politician who sponsored the Dubs scheme, Alf Dubs, a Jewish refugee who came to Britain as a child fleeing Nazi persecution. The other was started by volunteers working with migrants in Calais.

Meanwhile, Britain’s top court backed a government attempt to limit immigration by ruling on Wednesday that an income test for those who want to bring their non-European spouses to the UK is acceptable and does not infringe human rights.

Prime Minister Theresa May introduced a rule in 2012 when she was interior minister that Britons who wanted to bring spouses from outside the European Economic Area to the UK had to be earning at least 18,600 pounds ($23,170) a year.

The Supreme Court said the minimum income requirement had caused significant hardship to many, but ruled that in principle it was not inconsistent with the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The fact that a rule causes hardship to many, including some who are in no way to blame for the situation in which they now find themselves, does not mean that it is incompatible with the Convention rights or otherwise unlawful at common law,” the court said.

The income threshold, it added, was “part of an overall strategy aimed at reducing net migration,” with aims that were “no doubt entirely legitimate.”

However, campaigners who had claimed the income bar was a breach of human rights to a family life celebrated caveats to the ruling.

The court said the current rules did not adequately account for the protection of children or the possibility that alternative sources of funding be allowed other than the income of the Briton. Currently, the income of the non-European spouse does not count towards the income requirement.

“These are significant victories for families up and down the country,” said Saira Grant, Chief Executive at the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.

“This judgment confirms that the government’s position is now untenable and they must now take immediate steps to protect the welfare of children in accordance with their legal duty.”

The interior ministry said the court had endorsed its approach in setting an income threshold for family migration that prevents burdens on the taxpayer.

“This is central to building an immigration system that works in the national interest,” it said in a statement.

It added however: “We are carefully considering what the court has said in relation to exceptional cases where the income threshold has not been met, particularly where the case involves a child.”