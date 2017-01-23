WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will receive British Prime Minister Theresa May later this week in his first meeting with a foreign leader early into his term, the White House announced Saturday. The meeting, due to take place on Friday, was announced during a briefing by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Press reports in Britain, however, referred to the planned visit to Washington by May as a “major diplomatic coup” for the prime minister for becoming the first European leader to “secure” an official meeting with the new US president. Beating other European leaders to the White House after Trump’s inauguration has also been described by British media as a key objective for May and her government since he surprisingly defeated his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2015 election. The development comes as May is overseeing the UK’s departure from the European Union, which was approved in a national referendum amid a swell of anti-establishment enthusiasm.