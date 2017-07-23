Eight people were found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer parked at a Walmart lot in San Antonio, authorities said early Sunday, reported CNN.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they discovered the bodies after a phone call late Saturday.

"We got a call from a Walmart employee about a welfare check in a tractor-trailer that was parked on the lot here," McManus said at a news conference.

"He was approached by someone from that truck, who was asking for water. Came back with a water, called the police and we arrived on scene and found eight people dead in the back of that trailer."