BEIJING: - Eleven people died and nine others were injured after a traffic collision in north China's Hebei province, a report said Saturday. The crash, involving a bus carrying 19 people and a lorry, happened Friday on a national highway in the city of Zhangjiakou, the official Xinhua news agency reported. One of the injured is still in a serious condition, the agency cited a city government official as saying. The drivers of the two vehicles are being treated in hospital under police custody, and the cause of the accident is under investigation. - AFP

Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced by police.