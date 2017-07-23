Israeli Minister of Internal Front Gilad Erdan revealed on Tuesday that the electronic detectors were placed at the gates of Al-Aqsa mosque after consultations made with Arab and Islamic countries, Israeli media reported.

According to the report, minister said that Israel had directly contacted some of these countries and conducted indirect contacts with others regarding the consultation about this issue.

Erdan did not name the countries with which Israel made contact, but his remarks coincided with media reports about Israeli-Saudi understandings regarding the Israeli measures and placing the electronic detectors, noting that Saudi understands Israel’s security concerns.

An Israeli newspaper reported that the Saudi King Salman had asked the US administration to put pressure on Israel in order to open the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The newspaper pointed out that the US administration agreed and asked Israel to open the gates and accepted that it places the electronic detectors. The newspaper also reported that Jordan was briefed about these contacts.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to the Americans that his country would never change the status quo using the new security measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, an Israeli news website reported.

The website said that Netanyahu had invited the Saudi officials to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque to have a close look at the new security measures there, noting that the Saudis accepted the invitation, but gave no more details.

Regarding the new measures, Israel launched a media campaign promoting the importance of placing the electronic detectors, pointing out similar measures taken by Islamic countries in heavily visited holy sites.