SRINAGAR: According to Kashmir Media Services, in Indian Held Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Pellet Victims Association staged a silent protest in Srinagar to express their anguish against the apathetic approach of the puppet authorities towards them.

The protest was led by the Secretary of the Association, Altaf Ahmed. The Association made an emphatic call for immediate attention towards the pellet victims.

Addressing the protesters, Altaf Ahmed said that pellet victims and other people injured during 2016 mass uprising were facing immense problems. “The number of pellet victims is increasing with every passing day as there is no letup in the use of lethal weapon. Though this weapon has been declared lethal by international law and even India too is a signatory to the declaration, however authorities are reluctant to stop this,” he added.

Disclosing the woeful tale of pellet victims, Altaf Ahmed said, “We are moving from pillar to post. No suitable and specific medical treatment is available here. The depth of pellets and infection inside the eyes of the victim thereof is taking a heavy toll on victims’ eyesight. Most of the pellet victims though undergone several surgeries, still need more treatment and surgeries. Few of the pellet victims received treatment outside Jammu and Kashmir, however, huge expenses have made it impossible and difficult to continue getting treatment and follow up is even more expensive as we belong to poor families,” he said.

“We are facing immense problems. We can’t recognize our relatives, our family members. We can’t pursue our education nor can we spend a normal life. We are handicapped and no one is there to consider our miseries,” Altaf Ahmad said. The expenses are heavy and the puppet administration is not providing any assistance, he said, adding some NGO help but they can’t bear huge expenses on surgeries, medicine, follow-up and post-surgery care.

The protesters demanded of the puppet administration to come forward with a special treatment and assistance scheme for the victims.

Ifra Jan, Urfi Jan, Shabroza Butt, Shabroz Akhter, Altaf Ahmed, Arshad Ahmed, Zahoor Ahmed Dar, Bashir Ahmed Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Wani, Usman Ahmed Wani and other pellet victims participated in the demonstration.