SRINAGAR: In Indian Held Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has strongly denounced the harassment of the people offering prayers in mosques by Indian forces’ personnel, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that even in the holy month of Ramadan, these forces out of their insensitivity and arrogance did not even allow people to offer their prayers. “We won’t tolerate this extreme bullying and harassment. We vehemently condemn this act devoid of all human and moral justification besides a blatant violation of all the fundamental human rights. It is tantamount to interference in our religious matters,” he said.

The APHC Chairman expressed concern over setting up of new and more camps for Indian forces in Tral. Referring to the protest demonstration of people in Tral against the forces’ camp, he said, “We support their demand for shifting of camp.” He said that more than one thousand such camps in civilian areas were source of strain and nuisance. He said that the camps created needless interference in routine work of adjacent population.

Syed Ali Gilani demanded immediate shifting of camps located in civilian areas and said that establishing these camps in civilian areas was against international norms and tantamount to human rights violation. He appealed to the international community and world human rights organizations to take serious notice about the presence of these camps and take steps towards safeguarding the rights of the people.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the holy month of Ramadan has been turned into a month of mourning and grief in the territory as killing of the Kashmiri youth is continuing unabated.

Muhammad Yasin Malik visited SMHS hospital in Srinagar and met the youth injured in the firing of pellets and bullets by Indian forces in Kakapora and other areas of the territory.

“Continued bloodshed and atrocities actually show the animosity of Indian leadership and its Kashmiri stooges with the Kashmiri Muslims,” the JKLF Chairman said while talking to the injured youth. Yasin Malik said that the killing spree and unleashing a new phase of oppression against common people in the month of Ramadan had again exposed the ugly face of Indian fascism and this holy month has been turned as a month of mourning and grief on Kashmiris.

The JKLF Chief paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian forces’ personnel recently and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He also paid homage to martyred, Aijaz Ahmed Bazaz who was martyred in custody by Indian police in 2000. He expressed solidarity with the family of the Aijaz.