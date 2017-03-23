As Pakistan celebrates its 77th National Day, the best wishes are coming from across the border as well.

Indian President Paranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to wish the Pakistani nation and government on the National Day. He sends his best wishes and greeting to Pakistan.

Greetings to Government and people of Pakistan on their National Day #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 23, 2017





The Indian head of state also expressed intentions to establish close and friendly relationship with Pakistan.

India is committed to building ties with Pakistan in an environment free from terror and violence #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 23, 2017





Mukherjee wishes for circumstances free of ‘violence’ and ‘terrorism’ for healthy relationship between both states.