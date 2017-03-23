A police officer and three other people were killed in a string of shootings that unfolded in three small communities in central Wisconsin, local media reported on Wednesday.

A suspect was taken into custody by police at an apartment complex in Weston, Wisconsin, following the incident, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel newspaper reported. Weston is about 90 miles west of Green Bay.

Todd Baeten, police captain for Wausau, Wisconsin, told an afternoon press conference that the incident began shortly before 1 p.m. central time when shots were reported fired at the Marathon Savings Bank in the nearby town of Rothschild.

Baeten told the news conference that several minutes later a similar report was received from a law firm in Wausau before officers converged on the apartment complex.

Wausau police and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations declined to confirm the casualties to Reuters.