WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued belated best wishes to those celebrating the Persian New Year. In a statement, the outspoken Iran critic sent “best wishes to all those around the world celebrating the wonderful ancient holiday of Nowruz.” This year Persian New Year, or Nowruz, falls on Tuesday, March 21. President Barack Obama issued such well wishes every year, in a bid to break through to Iranians skeptical about US intentions.
Trump wishes Iranians happy New Year
