A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday. Police had begun removing the cordon and workers were slowly being allowed back into site, he said.

According to Greater Manchester Police, they arrested a man at the shopping centre but he “is not currently believed to be connected to last night’s attacks.”

Earlier on Tuesday a separate Reuters witness reported scores of people running from the Arndale shopping centre, with some saying they had heard a big bang.

Police in the northern English city of Manchester were investigating an incident at the shopping centre, an officer at the scene said.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 were wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.