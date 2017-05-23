British police said on Monday they had responded to a serious incident at a venue in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing.

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the pop singer's record label said that she was "okay".

Witnesses reported hearing a huge bang at the venue, Sky News said on Monday.

A witness who attended the venue in the northern English city of Manchester where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing said she felt a massive explosion as she was leaving the concert.

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.

"It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area."

A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.