Afghanistan: Thirteen militants were killed and five others wounded in southern Afghan province of Helmand, local police said Monday.

"Afghan army, police and intelligence agency personnel launched a cordon operation against Taliban in Garmsir district on Sunday. As a result, 13 insurgents were killed and five others wounded," provincial police spokesman, Abdul Sallam Afghan, told a news agency.

The joint forces also defused 20 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and landmines in the district.